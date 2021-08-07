The emails claim to be able to provide people with a “digital passport” that “proves you have been vaccinated against COVID-19”. These emails are fake, and the links within them lead to genuine-looking websites that steal your personal and financial information. How to protect yourself: In the UK, coronavirus vaccines will only be available via the National Health Services of England, Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland. You can be contacted by the NHS, your employer, a GP surgery or pharmacy local to you, to receive your vaccine. Remember, the vaccine is free of charge. At no point will you be asked to pay. The NHS will never ask you for your bank account or card details. The NHS will never ask you for your PIN or banking passwords. The NHS will never arrive unannounced at your home to administer the vaccine. The NHS will never ask you to prove your identity by sending copies of personal documents such as your passport, driving licence, bills or pay slips. Your vaccination status can be obtained for free through the official NHS app, NHS website, or by calling the NHS on 119. How to report scams: If you receive a call you believe to be fraudulent, hang up. If you are suspicious about an email you have received, you can report it by forwarding the email to: [email protected] Suspicious text messages can also be reported by forwarding them to the number: 7726 (it’s free of charge). If you believe you are the victim of a fraud, please report this to Action Fraud as soon as possible by calling 0300 123 2040 or visiting www.actionfraud.police.uk.
Action Fraud has received over 700 reports from members of the public about fake emails purporting to be from the NHS
