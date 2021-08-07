Manhunt launched suspect wanted for Dartford Attempted murder

Police are appealing to the public for help in finding a man who is wanted in relation to an ongoing criminal investigation.

Simeon Shaba, 19 is wanted in relation to an allegation of attempted murder which occurred in Dartford on Thursday 5th August.

A woman sustained serious injuries and is currently in a stable condition in hospital. Another woman also received injuries and was treated in hospital but later discharged.

All parties are believed to be known to each other.

He has links to north Kent, and is also believed to have links to areas in London too.

He is described as black, approximately 5ft 11 inches tall, with black, curly, short hair.

If you know where Shaba is or have any information which could assist in finding him, please call 999 immediately, quoting crime reference number 46/141180/21.

You can also contact Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or by filling in the online report form