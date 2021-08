The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed the cancellation of tomorrow’s Royal London Cup match between Middlesex and Gloucestershire at Radlett due to a Covid-19 outbreak within the Gloucestershire squad.

Members of the Gloucestershire squad are required to self-isolate which has resulted in the cancellation of the match.

Under Playing Condition 16.11.4.5 Group A will, therefore, be decided on an ‘average points per completed match’ basis.