Updated:The newlyweds Ant and Anne-Marie Mcpartlin have this afternoon married in a sleepy Hampshire village

The couple choose to marry at St Michael’s church in Heckfield, Hampshire at 1pm today.

Greeting the public and press as they arrived for photos, we are giving you a live feed as they leave the church for a new married future together.

Guests have been limited to 100 include Alesha Dixon and her boyfriend, Philip Schofield and his wife, David Walliams and his girlfriend, Presenter Andy Peters, Dermott O’leary and his wife, Cat Deely and her husband, Christine and Frank Lampard and also Stephen Mulhern

Full exclusive pictures and videos will be uploaded shortly, please bear with us as the live feed may lack quality, but rest assured we will upload more on this shortly. We also apologise for any background language.

A small number of press and public have been allowed to cover the private wedding.