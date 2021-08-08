She is believed to have travelled to London earlier this month. If seen please call police on 101, quoting CAD 3108/7AUG.
Have you seen 15-year-old Atlanta?
1 hour ago
1 Min Read
You may also like
BERKSHIRE • BREAKING • NEWBURY
Appeal for witnesses following dangerous dog – Newbury
3 months ago
DARTFORD • KENT • MAIDSTONE
Maidstone man charged after woman was assaulted in Dartford
10 months ago
BREAKING • ESSEX
It’s a Rollover on the A127 after a HGV trailer tipped over
January 21, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON
Man jailed for minimum of 12 years for shooting
February 17, 2020
BREAKING • KENT • SANDWICH
Wartime bombs found on Sandwich Bay beach in Kent
July 29, 2020
BREAKING • ESSEX • LONDON
Baby Faced Scooter Robber Jailed by Crown Court
May 19, 2018
BREAKING • BRIXTON • LONDON
Man stabbed outside O2 Academy in Brixton
February 2, 2020
BASINGSTOKE • BREAKING
A 34 Year old Man has Arrested by Police over Jason Williams Murder
February 21, 2018
BREAKING • SHEFFIELD • WEST YORKSHIRE
Four sentenced for honey-trap robberies in Sheffield
10 months ago
BREAKING • SURREY
Lloyd Ernest Edwards is wanted by police on recall to prison
October 17, 2016
LATEST NEWS • LAWLESS BRITAIN • LONDON
Camberwell stab victim named by Police
August 6, 2018
BREAKING • COVID19
Another 717 people died from COVID19 in the UK
April 13, 2020
KENT • MISSING
Kent Teenager still missing
May 9, 2018
CROYDON • LATEST NEWS • LONDON
Appeal to trace missing Gucci bag after Croydon murder
April 27, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON
Woman grabbed and attacked on Route 54 London Bus
May 12, 2018
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE
Police appeal after Heron is Killed with BB Gun
July 16, 2018
BREAKING • CROYDON • LONDON
Victim named following senseless killing at East Croydon Station
January 28, 2020
BREAKING • DOVER • KENT
Partnership Work to Tackle Fly-Tipping
10 months ago
BREAKING • DONCASTER
Blaze took seventeen hours to put out
2 days ago
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Gamble Pays off for Portsmouth Summer Show
May 2, 2016
CHELMSFORD • ESSEX • SOUTHEND
Concern for missing man mathew stewart can you help?
10 months ago
BREAKING
UPDATE on coronavirus (#COVID19) testing in the UK:
March 31, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON
Emergency services called to one under on the Northern Line
December 9, 2019
BREAKING • BRIGHTON • SUSSEX
Police made six arrests and seized three knives in Brighton
11 months ago
BREAKING • KENT • LONDON
Hither Green burglar Bailed By Police
April 23, 2018
BREAKING • HAVANT
Bully Boys Caught on Camera Harassing Vulnerable OAP in Havant
August 16, 2017
BREAKING • DORSET
Police and Paramedics called to suspected Stabbing at Asda in Poole
February 23, 2020
BREAKING • ESSEX
Wanted man arrested by armed police
December 3, 2019
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
50K Arson Probe Launched following Waterlooville Fire
August 23, 2017
BREAKING • CAMBRIDGE
Driver named after fatal collision in the A47
April 24, 2020
BASINGSTOKE • BREAKING
Basingstoke Crack House ordered to close by court
March 7, 2019
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT • LATEST NEWS
Fire crew called to Care Home in Cowes
March 13, 2017
LATEST NEWS • MISSING
Can you help us locate missing Chloe Repper?
December 31, 2019
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
What’s next for HMS Queen Elizabeth?
August 20, 2017