Derbyshire Police have received a report of a fail to stop road traffic collision on Chesterfield Road at Brimington at the junction of Hall Road and Church Street by the Ark Tavern Pub which happened just after midnight on Friday 6th August 2021.

Three vehicles were involved in this collision with the vehicle at the back of the collision failing to stop at the scene. The blue Mercedes vehicle made off at speed the wrong way up the one way system along Hall Road before it is believed it turned towards Manor Road along Cotterhill Lane.

We are appealing for anyone who may have had dash cam footage or residential CCTV footage that may have caught the offending vehicle before, during or after the collision that may assist us in identifying the offender.

Likewise if you have seen a blue Mercedes vehicle with front end damage that seems suspicious then please let us know so we can potentially follow it up.

If you have any information which may assist us with this enquiry then please contact Derbyshire Police via telephone on 101.