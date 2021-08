Safaa is 14. We’re really worried about her as are her friends and family. We need to find her as soon as possible.

She’s 5ft 2ins tall and of average build. She was last seen at 4pm yesterday at Bescot train station.

Police think she could be in Birmingham.

Safaa went missing wearing a light green camouflage-style jacket, t-shirt, light blue jeans, pink shoes, she also had a black and gold bag with her.