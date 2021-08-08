Armed Police called to Arcadia in Bexleyheath after man is seriously injured after stabbing

Armed officers from the Met Police have been scrambled to the Broadway, Bexleyheath in South London. It follows reports of a serious stabbing attack that has taken place at around 1.30 am in the early hours of Sunday we can reveal.

Police and paramedics were called to Arcadia Loungebar that was hosting a club night. after a man was attacked in the VIP area of the venue.

One source has revealed that officers ordered everyone out of the venue and declared the area a crime scene following the serious attack. Officers are understood to have been reviewing the venue CCTV to see if it captured the events leading up to the attack.

There was blood every the source went on to say all over the flor the guy who was white looked in a really bad way.

A man has been treated by paramedics from the London ambulance service. Officers with first aid kits could be seen entering the venue before the arrival of ambulance staff.

The man’s condition or the seriousness of the injuries are not currently known.

The Met Police have been approached for further comment