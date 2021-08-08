Police are urgently appealing for help to find a missing teenager from the Loughton in Essex

Naomi Claringbull was last seen at around 9pm yesterday evening, Saturday 7 August.

Officers, and her family, are really concerned about her – we need to get in touch with her to make sure she’s ok.

Naomi, 13, has brown hair which is cut short in a bob-style and is of slim build.

Police believe she has changed clothes since she was last seen by her family so they do not have a description of what she is wearing, but part of her outfit may be grey tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with knowledge of Naomi’s whereabouts should call 999 now.