Sulai Bukhari, 33 of Noel Park Road, N22 has been charged with one count of attempted murder and two counts of attempting to causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 9 October.

Bukhari was arrested on Friday, 6 August and was charged on the morning of Sunday, 8 August.

Two other men arrested in connection with the same incident have been released under investigation.