A disturbance in #Chatham High Street has led to two men being arrested

On Wednesday 4 August 2021 investigating officers arrested a 30-year-old man from Sittingbourne on suspicion of affray. He was additionally arrested for two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

A second man, aged 28 and from Gillingham, was arrested on suspicion of affray on Thursday 5 August.

They were arrested in connection with an incident which was filmed by several people and posted online on Monday 5 July 2021. It took place in Chatham High Street at around 5pm.

Following the report of the incident patrols attended the area but those responsible had already left the scene.

Officers have worked with partners to identify the individuals involved which lead to the arrests being carried out.

Both men have since been released, pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident who has not yet spoken to officers can call 01634 792209, quoting reference 46/118487/21.