Two Teenagers a boy and a girl have been arrested after Skate Park Stabbing in Ramsgate

Kent Police was called at 6.46pm on Saturday 7 August 2021 to a report of an assault in Newington Road, Ramsgate.

Officers attended and one person, a 15-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital with injuries to his leg consistent with a stab wound.

The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A 14-year-old boy from Ramsgate has been arrested on suspicion of assault and a 16-year-old girl, also from Ramsgate has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article. Both remain in custody as enquiries continue.