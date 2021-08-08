Officers are working to trace a man in connection with an unprovoked assault in Islington

Police were contacted at 13:00hrs on Thursday, 1 July following a third party report of an unprovoked assault on Whistler Street, N5.

The victim, a 25-year-old man, was reported to have been walking in the street when he was approached by a man and punched in the face without warning. The suspect then left the scene.

Officers spoke to the victim over the phone following the incident. He had suffered a facial injury.

There have been no arrests.

They would like to speak to the man pictured and are asking anyone who can identify him to tweet @MetCC or call 101 reference CAD 2818/06Aug21.

To remain 100% anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.