A man has been sentenced to 16 years for rape offences in Hackney

Milton Brown, 68 of Bethune Road, N16 was sentenced to 16 years in prison for two counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of assault by penetration on Friday, 6 August. He will remain on licence for a further four years.

This comes after he was found guilty of all four charges against him on Monday, 24 May following a three week trial at the same court.

The court heard that on 2 May 2020 at around 20:30hrs, the victim, a woman aged 29-years-old, was invited to Brown’s house.

They walked to his house together and went inside. The victim stated to Brown that she only intended to stay at the house for 20 minutes. After this time, the victim got up to leave. Brown forced the victim to stay in the house with him and then raped her.

In an attempt to escape and find help, the victim convinced Brown that she wanted to buy some cigarettes from a nearby shop. Brown went with the victim.

Whilst walking there, the victim noticed some night duty workers repairing some water pipes. She ran towards them and reported to them that she had been raped.

One of the workers called the police and Brown made off, cycling away from the area.

The victim was taken to a sexual assault centre on 4, May where she was supported by specialist officers.

Officers began a man hunt and conducted proactive patrols in the area alongside phone data analysis. They visited several addresses linked to Brown and through this, Brown became aware he was wanted by police.

Brown handed himself in to Stoke Newington Police Station on Tuesday, 11, May and was subsequently arrested for rape.

Detective Sergeant Simon Fields, who led the investigation, said: “Milton Brown is a highly dangerous predator. I would like to praise the victim for showing such bravery and courage throughout this investigation.

“There was also a victim from a previous crown court trial that Brown was acquitted for in 2019, who came to court and bravely gave evidence of this previous investigation to support the crown’s bad character application against Milton Brown.

“I hope the considerable prison sentence given to Brown reflects the dedication of officers to bring justice to victims of serious sexual offences, and encourages those impacted by similar crimes to come forward and report them to police.”

Borough Commander for Hackney and Tower Hamlets Marcus Barnett, said: “The Met is absolutely committed to doing everything we can to keep women and girls safe, and to feel safe, in London. Our teams stop at nothing to investigate reports of sexual offences and to provide support to victims.

“If you have been a victim of sexual assault or rape, or you have information about an offender, contact police on 101 or 999 in an emergency – there are specially trained officers who will listen and investigate where needed.”