A woman has been arrested in connection with the murder of Denardo Samuels-Brooks in Streatham

The 19-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday, 5 August on suspicion of assisting an offender. She was subsequently released on bail to return on a date in early September.

An investigation was launched after police were called to reports of a stabbing on Prentis Road, SW16 at approximately 16:15hrs on Thursday, 10 June.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found 17-year-old Denardo suffering a stab injury. He was taken to hospital but despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at 16:51hrs.

Next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A post-mortem examination took place at Greenwich Mortuary on Saturday, 12 June and gave the cause of death as a stab wound.

Five people have been charged in connection with this incident. They are:

A 17-year-old male from the Croydon area is charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Umar Salami, 18of Addiscombe Grove, Croydon is charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Denzel Kwateng, 19 of Parkway, New Addington is charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Andre Headley, 18 of Prentis Road, SW16 is charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

A 17-year-old male is charged with affray and possession of an offensive weapon. He is remanded in custody. We await details relating to his next hearing.

They are next due to appear in custody at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, 31 August.

+ Other people arrested have been dealt with as follows:

Two 16-year-old females are currently released on bail to return on a date in early September.

Four other people – a 15-year-old boy; a 16-year-old male;a 17-year-old female and an 18-year-old man have been released with no further action.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 5897/10June. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.