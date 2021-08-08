Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of two people stuck in mud on Conyer Wharf in Sittingbourne

Three fire engines and a Water Safety Unit were sent to the scene, and crews wearing dry suits used a throw line to access the casualties, before towing them to safety in a dinghy. They were then passed into the care of South East Coast Ambulance. Kent Police and the Coastguard were also in attendance. Following the incident, crews are reminding people to be aware of tide times by rivers and the coast and to be careful in muddy areas, since it can be easy to become stuck. You should also always bring a mobile phone out with you so that you can call for help if you’re in an emergency