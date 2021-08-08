Police are appealing for witnesses after a van was seen driving dangerously on the M27 eastbound

Officers were called just after 6am this morning, Sunday, 8 August, to reports of a Ford Transit, driving eastbound from junction 5 of the M27, weaving and colliding with cones and barriers.

Officers attended and sighted the vehicle at junction 11 of the M27 eastbound before stopping it on the A27 near to Farlington.

The van is described as a white Ford Transit with orange and red chevrons on the back doors.

A 36-year-old man from Bournemouth has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving whilst unfit through drugs and driving with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit.

He remains in custody at this time.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was travelling on the A31 and M27 eastbound between 5.50am and 6.20am this morning (Sunday 8, August).

Did you see this vehicle? Perhaps you have dashcam footage that could assist our investigation?

Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 quoting reference 44210314791.

Alternatively people can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.