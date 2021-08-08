A teenager found seriously injured in Brent following a road traffic collision has died in hospital.

Police were called at just before 6pm on Thursday, 5 August to reports of a rider having fallen from his moped in Church Road, NW10.

Officers, London Ambulance Service (LAS) paramedics and the London Air Ambulance attended. They found a 17-year-old boy who had sustained serious injuries.

He was treated at the scene before being taken by LAS to a central London hospital where he died on Saturday, 7 August.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Sains, from North West CID, said: “This is a tragic development in our investigation. Our thoughts are with this young man’s family and friends.

“We believe there were a number of people in the area at the time and I would still encourage anyone who witnessed what led to him coming off his moped to get in touch with police urgently.”

Anyone who witnessed this collision or has information should call police on 101, providing the reference 5881/05AUG.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.