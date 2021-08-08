An officer has been given a final written warning following the conclusion of misconduct proceedings

PC Tim Scott, attached to MO19, was found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour in relation to discreditable conduct and honesty and integrity.

On Saturday, 2 December 2017, PC Scott was driving along Reigate Road in Surrey when he deliberately brought his car to a sudden stop, causing the vehicle travelling behind to collide with his vehicle.

The following day, on 3 December, PC Scott informed his insurance company about the collision, saying the reason he carried out a sudden stop was because another vehicle had pulled out in front of him.

Analysis of camera footage from the dashboard of the vehicle that collided with PC Scott’s car showed that this claim was not true. The footage did not record any other vehicle, person or item of any description on that stretch of road before the collision occurred.

After hearing the evidence, the Chair found that the officer had committed misconduct in relation to the allegations under the professional standards of behaviour for discreditable conduct and honesty and integrity.

Chief Inspector Matt Cox, Professionalism, said: “PC Scott’s deliberate action in suddenly stopping his vehicle was completely reckless, leading to the damage of another vehicle and potentially could have led to serious injury to him or other road users.

“He then lied about the incident to his insurance company – behaviour which is completely unacceptable and undermines confidence in our organisation.

“I hope this provides a clear message regarding the way we expect our officers to conduct themselves and makes clear that when these standards are not upheld, the Met will take action in holding people to account.”