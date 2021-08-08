A man has been convicted of murder in relation to the death of a woman in Thatcham which occurred earlier this year.

Christopher Joseph Minards, aged 35, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty on Thursday (5/8) ahead of a trial at Reading Crown Court to one count of murder and one count of possession of a knife, blade or sharp pointed article in a public place.

On 1 April this year, Minards stabbed 43-year-old Emma McArthur, whom he knew, at about 11.46pm.

She was pronounced dead shortly afterwards, at about 12.50am on 2 April, at the junction of Crookham Hill and Burys Bank Road.

A murder investigation was launched and Minards was charged on 4 April.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Sally Spencer, of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, said: “This was a tragic case in which a man has stabbed and killed a woman whom he knew.

“It was a violent attack, which resulted in Emma dying despite efforts to save her by the emergency services.

“Our investigation identified Minards as the person responsible for Emma’s death, and I am pleased that he has pleaded guilty at this stage and that her family do not have to go through the ordeal of a court process. I also hope that this helps them begin the process of moving on with their lives.”

Minards will be sentenced on 23 September.