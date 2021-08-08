Police issue section 59 warning to Gosport Feral gobs seen riding over Hardway Memorial Green in Gosport

Police received a report of a group of approximately 25 males and females at Hardway Memorial Green on Tuesday 20th July.

Several members of the group had been seen riding up and down footpaths on mopeds, the manner of their riding was posing a danger to pedestrians and other road users in the area.

One rider – an 18-year-old Gosport male – was seen carrying two passengers.

Thanks to the hard work and determination of PCSO Ayres, he was stopped and spoken to.

After further checks were done the rider was then reported for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, he also received a section 59 warning.