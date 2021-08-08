Police are appealing for information after an arson attack at a residential property in Basingstoke

Police are appealing for information or witnesses following an arson at a residential property in Basingstoke.

At around 3am this morning, Sunday 8 August, the front door of a property in Timor Close, Basingstoke was set alight.

Three occupants were inside the address at the time the fire started. They managed to get out of the property and no-one was injured.

Two young males, between the ages of 15-25 and both of slim build were seen in the area at around the time of the incident.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious or has any information that could help their investigation.

Were you in the area at the time? Did you see anything or anyone acting suspiciously? If you live in the area, do you have any private CCTV?

Perhaps you were driving in the area at the time and have dash-cam footage?

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting 44210314679.

Alternatively people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/