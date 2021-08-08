Manhunt launched after woman is seriously assaulted in Havant

Police have released this e-fit after a woman in her 50’s was seriously assaulted by a woman in Blackdown Crescent, Havant.

The attack took place sometime between 9.30 pm and 10pm on Friday, 25 June, the victim heard a knock at her front door.

Upon opening the door, she saw a man and two women standing outside. One of the women then seriously assaulted her.

The victim suffered fractured ribs, a deep cut to her head, and significant bruising to her face and body.

The woman is described as being white, in her early 30’s, around 5ft 6 inches to 5ft 7 inches, masculine build with wide shoulders and fair coloured hair in a buzz cut.

She was wearing a light blue tracksuit with a darker blue cap. Investigations have been ongoing and we can now release this e-fit in the hope that someone may recognise the woman.

Do you recognise her or have any information about this incident?

A 34-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent. He has been questioned by officers and released on police bail, with conditions.

Anyone with information that could help our investigation is asked to call police on 101 quoting 44210250735.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/