Armed Police and Air support called to Crawley after two people have been stabbed

Armed officers from Surrey and Sussex Police have been called to an address in Crawley following reports that two people have been stabbed. Armed Police were scrambled to Springfield Road Southgate Park on Sunday evening after the attack was carried out and the offender made off on foot.

A Police helicopter from the National Police air service was also called to the area to support officers in their search for suspect. Paramedics from the South East Coast ambulance service have also been called to treat those involved.

Sussex Police have been approached for comment on the ongoing incident.