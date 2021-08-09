An HGV driver drunk at the wheel has been jailed for 12 weeks after the police received reports from motorists about his erratic driving

Jack Marlow pleaded guilty to the offence after appearing at Warrington Magistrates’ Court last month. The 26-year-old initially refused to stop for officers, called to the M62 on 7 July after members of the public raised concerns about the manner of his driving. Eventually, he pulled over near to junction 6, Tarbuck Island, where the police found a number of cans of alcohol in his cab.

Cheshire Police said that following his arrest Marlow provided a reading of 113 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – more than three times the legal limit of 35 micrograms. As well as being jailed, he was also banned from driving for 118 weeks and ordered to pay £128 costs.

Inspector Anton Sullivan, of the roads and crime unit, said: “Marlow was more than three times over the limit and was in no fit state to be behind the wheel of a HGV which can be deadly in the wrong hands. Thankfully, as a result of the quick-thinking motorists who reported his driving, we were able to arrest him and quickly bring him to justice – thanks to them it is highly possible that a serious collision was avoided.”