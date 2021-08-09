Police are searching for 54-year-old Julius who was last seen in Eastwood, Rotherham

Julius was last seen on the 7th of August around 8.30pm. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Julius was wearing a blue jacket with white stripes, a silver jumper with red detail, blue jeans and black and white Adidas trainers.

Do you know where Julius is? Have you seen him?

If you have any information that can help officers locate Julius please call 101 quoting incident number 25 of 8 August.