She is 5ft 4ins tall with short dark hair with a reddish tinge. Muriel has a medium build and when she was last seen was wearing a dark blue raincoat with a hood, a dark skirt and black trainers.
She is known to frequent the Langley High Street area as well as Slough Cemetery.
Inspector Tracey Croucher, based at Windsor police station, said: “We are increasingly concerned for Muriel’s whereabouts and we urgently need to locate her.
“She is in need of medication, and so it is extremely important that she is found.
“If you have seen her, or have any information about where she could be, please call us on 101, quoting reference number 20210808-1567.
“Muriel, if you see this appeal, please get in touch to let us know that you are safe.”
Muriel Ishmael, aged 65, was last seen today at about 5.10pm in Boroughway Road before moving onto Langley High Street
