Police are appealing for the public’s help in locating a woman who has gone missing in Devizes

Theresa Wright, who is 36 years old, was last seen a few hours ago and concerns are growing for her welfare.
She is described as white, around 5ft 1in tall, with long mousy brown hair and is wearing a dark blue hoody, black leggings and black trainers.
If anyone sees Theresa please call Wiltshire Police on 999, quoting log 19 of today (09/08).