Theresa Wright, who is 36 years old, was last seen a few hours ago and concerns are growing for her welfare.
She is described as white, around 5ft 1in tall, with long mousy brown hair and is wearing a dark blue hoody, black leggings and black trainers.
If anyone sees Theresa please call Wiltshire Police on 999, quoting log 19 of today (09/08).
Police are appealing for the public’s help in locating a woman who has gone missing in Devizes
1 hour ago
1 Min Read
Theresa Wright, who is 36 years old, was last seen a few hours ago and concerns are growing for her welfare.
You may also like
BREAKING • NEW FOREST • SOUTHAMPTON
Sixteen year old girl dies after being hit by a train
March 17, 2019
BREAKING • KENT • SHEPPEY
Further landside takes place on the Isle of Sheppey
May 31, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON
Facial technology being deployed in Romford in an attempt to reduce crime
February 13, 2019
SOUTHAMPTON
Family Flee home after Deep freeze caught fire
March 23, 2016
BREAKING • WEST DRAYTON
Man stabbing in broad daylight in West Drayton
April 23, 2019
BREAKING • HERNE BAY • KENT • WHITSTABLE
Police close A229 Thanet way after a concern for a woman welfare
12 months ago
BREAKING • ENFIELD • ESSEX • LONDON
Man stabbed to death in Enfield named as Nahid Ahmed
11 months ago
LATEST NEWS • PORTSMOUTH
Fire rips through Portsmouth Town House
August 11, 2018
BREAKING
Woman dies after falling into the sea in Christchurch
February 12, 2016
BREAKING • LONDON
CCTV released following armed burglary
May 2, 2018
BREAKING • LONDON
Nice cars still need Insurance
April 27, 2018
BREAKING • LONDON
Rapist who attacked two woman is jailed
January 13, 2020
BREAKING • DARTFORD • KENT
M25 Dartford closed after HGV collision
July 7, 2020
BREAKING • KENT
Crockenhill school in Swanley has been Evacuated
February 3, 2020
BREAKING • GOSPORT
Police appeal for Cameraphone Man who took Images of OAP Attack In Gosport
September 27, 2016
A2 • BREAKING • DOVER • KENT
Fatal collision on the A2 passenger is killed in overnight collision
3 months ago
BREAKING • LONDON • PIMLICO • VICTORIA
Police officer injured after machete moped chase in Pimlico
6 months ago
BREAKING • CANTERBURY • KENT
Fire rips through Canterbury Property leaving Village in darkness
December 30, 2019
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • ISLE OF WIGHT
Calling all Sailors after warning over GPS glitch
March 22, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON
Terror suspect further arrested for attempted Murder
August 15, 2018
BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES
HMYOI Aylesbury: Prisoners ‘trash wing’ in riot
April 16, 2018
Arnold • BREAKING • NOTTINGHAMSHIRE
Police reassure residents after knife incident
3 months ago
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
Manhunt for Southampton Armed Robber
May 10, 2018
BREAKING • BRIGHTON
Brighton Pride cancelled due to COVID19
April 3, 2020
BREAKING • COVID19
Thirty one UK Health-workers have died from Coronavirus
April 12, 2020
HADLOW • LATEST NEWS
Kent drug dealer story didn’t wash with court
May 3, 2019
BREAKING • DONCASTER
Can you help our officers trace Liam Taylor?
10 months ago
BREAKING • ENFIELD
Collision Closes A10 Great Cambridge Road Enfield
April 24, 2019