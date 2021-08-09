A group of 143 PSP firefighters set off this morning heading to help Greece covered by the fire. Currently, she has entered the territory of Slovakia.

Fires Continue to Ravage Greece Amid Europe’s Protracted Heat Wave

Multiple countries are sending firefighting aid to Greece as blazes rage for a sixth day.

Huge wildfires raged for a sixth day on Sunday in several parts of Greece, forcing thousands more people from their homes and razing vast tracts of forestland, with even more countries having stepped in to help the Greek firefighting effort.

Wildfires were also still blazing in nearby Turkey, where at least eight people have died, as well as in other parts of Europe, which is enduring a protracted heat wave and drought that have created tinderbox conditions.

On Sunday morning, the Greek authorities ordered the evacuation of four more villages in northern Evia, an island northeast of Athens, but many residents stayed behind in a desperate effort to protect their homes. State television aired video footage of residents and firefighters using water hoses and tree branches to try to put out the advancing flames.

Hundreds more people were evacuated from Evia by ferry on Sunday, with televised images showing large clouds of gray smoke hanging over the island and blotting out the sun. Coast guard vessels remained on standby to move residents and vacationers to safety. And bulldozers were being used to create firebreaks on the outskirts of thick forests, in an attempt to stop the flames from overtaking them.