Man is punched in the face leaving him needing hospital treatment

Information is sought following a report a man was assaulted in Gravesend.

The victim, who is in his 30s, has reported being punched in the face while he walked in Milton Road, close to the junction with Peacock Street, at around 3.25am on Sunday 1 August 2021. He then attended a local hospital, where he received treatment for a facial injury.

The suspect is described as being short and bald, with short hair on the sides. He was wearing dark trousers and a black coat with white print.

It is believed there are people who may have witnessed the assault and anyone with information, or dash cam footage recorded in the area at the time, is asked to call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting 46/137965/21.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.