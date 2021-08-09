Searches are continuing for a diver who went missing off the coast of Lulworth in Purbeck

Carvalho Ildelindo da Silveira, aged in his 60s and from Bramdean in Hampshire, was diving off the coast of Lulworth Cove on Saturday 7 August 2021. He was last seen in the water at around 4.15pm and was reported missing to the RNLI at around 8.15pm.

He is described as five feet two inches tall, bald and with a large white moustache.

Chief Inspector Gavin House, of Dorset Police, said: “A multi-agency search operation has been underway since Saturday evening in an attempt to find Carvalho. Sadly, these have so far not been successful, but our searches remain ongoing and involve a range of agencies and specialist units.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have any knowledge as to Carvalho’s whereabouts to contact police immediately.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who was out on the water in the area who recalls seeing a diver matching the description given and may have information that could help us.

“Carvalho’s family have now been informed and are being supported by officers.”

Anyone with information or knowledge as to Carvalho’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email [email protected] or by calling 101, quoting incident number 7:680.