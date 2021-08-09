Officers carrying out searches to locate a missing woman who is believed to be in the Poole and Bournemouth area are appealing for information from the public

Keisha Thomas, aged 45, was reported as missing having last been seen in the Sandwell area in the West Midlands on Wednesday 28 July 2021.

Enquiries indicate she travelled to the Poole and Bournemouth area between Friday 30 July and Monday 2 August 2021. It is believed she may also have been in the Portsmouth and Southampton areas since she was last seen. Dorset Police has also received information to suggest she may have been in the Exeter area.

Keisha is described as black, of average build and with shoulder-length black hair. She was last seen wearing a long grey dress and white cardigan and was carrying a yellow handbag.

Inspector Greg Tansill, of Dorset Police, said: “From our enquiries, we believe Keisha is in the Poole and Bournemouth area – possibly staying at hotels locally – and Dorset Police is now leading the investigation to locate her.

“I would appeal to anyone with information as to Keisha’s whereabouts, or who sees a woman matching the description given, to please contact us.

“Finally, I would like to make a direct plea to Keisha if you see this – please make contact with us or your loved ones and let us know where you are as we all just want to check that you are all right.”

Anyone with information or knowledge as to Keisha’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email [email protected] or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55210122747.