A Tonbridge man has been charged in connection with an investigation into an organised criminal network and the supply of cocaine across Kent

During the early hours of Wednesday 4 August 2021, a search warrant was executed at the home of Daniel Strange in Brionne Gardens, Tonbridge. A number of items were seized including a mobile phone and suspected drugs paraphernalia.

Mr Strange, aged 32, was arrested and later charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and being concerned in the supply of cannabis, between 8 April 2021 and 4 August 2021. On 5 August, he appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court and was remanded in custody.

His next hearing will be at Maidstone Crown Court on 2 September.