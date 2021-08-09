The incident occurred around 7.20pm, and involved a Dacia Sandero and Yamaha YZF R1 motorcycle.
Emergency services attended and the motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital having suffered serious injuries to his pelvis and legs. The injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.
Officers are investigating the exact cause of the collision.
Anyone with information about the incident, particularly dashcam footage from the area, should call 101, quoting the reference 44210315396.
Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a collision in Town Quay on Sunday evening
