Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a collision in Town Quay on Sunday evening

The incident occurred around 7.20pm, and involved a Dacia Sandero and Yamaha YZF R1 motorcycle.

Emergency services attended and the motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital having suffered serious injuries to his pelvis and legs. The injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Officers are investigating the exact cause of the collision.

Anyone with information about the incident, particularly dashcam footage from the area, should call 101, quoting the reference 44210315396.