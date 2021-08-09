CCTV has been released into an investigation into robbery against disabled man in Swindon

Officers investigating a robbery against a disabled man in Swindon have released a CCTV image of someone they would like to speak to.

The robbery happened shortly after 1pm on Saturday (07/08) when the victim, who is in his 40s, was walking along Inglesham Road, Penhill.

The victim, who was aided by his wheeled frame as he is paralysed down his left side, fell to the ground after the attack, as his holdall bag was ripped off his shoulder by the suspect.

The victim hit his head on concrete after he fell to the ground but thankfully did not require hospital treatment for his injuries.

The stolen bag contained shopping, including boxes of cigarettes.

We have been carrying out detailed enquiries, including viewing local CCTV footage, and we are now in a position to release a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with the crime.

PC Jamie Brown, from Swindon Police, said: “While we appreciate this image isn’t the clearest, we believe someone out there will recognise this man.

“The victim, in this case, was very vulnerable and has been left very shaken and upset by what happened to him.

“If you know anything about what happened, or you recognise the man in the picture, please call us immediately.”

Anyone with information should call PC Brown on 101, quoting crime reference 54210076865. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.