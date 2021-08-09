Police are appealing for information to identify these two men as part of our enquiries after a collision where a man was seriously injured in Blackpool

Police were called around 1.30am on July 27 to reports of a car being driven at another man on Queen Street.

A 24-year-old man from Blackpool was injured during the incident and taken to hospital with a serious leg injury.

A man was later arrested and charged by police in connection with the investigation.

Following CCTV enquiries we believe there was a fight involving a passenger in the car and another man in the Queen Street area after the collision.

We are keen to speak to these two men, pictured, as part of our enquiries.

Det Con Paul Edmondson, of Blackpool CID, said: “We want to speak to these individuals and I believe someone knows who they are.

“If you can help our investigation please come forward with information.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0132 of July 27.

