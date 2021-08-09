Police investigating an assault in Bradford would like to speak to Maksims Dikusins

Maksims who is 19, is believed to live in the BD7 area of the city and has connections to the BD5 area.

Extensive enquiries have been made to locate him in connection with this investigation and police are asking the public to assist if they know of his whereabouts.

Anyone with information that will assist in locating Maksims is asked to contact Bradford District CID on 101 or via the West Yorkshire Police website.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.