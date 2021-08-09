Officers are issuing images of three men they would like to speak to as they investigate a theft at a supermarket in Bournemouth

At around 7pm on Wednesday 14 July 2021 three men entered the Tesco Extra store in Riverside Avenue and placed a number of bottles of alcohol and other goods – with a total value of more than £600 – into a trolley before leaving the store without paying.

Police Constable Clifford Ryan, of Dorset Police, said: “Our investigation into this matter is ongoing and as part of enquiries we have obtained CCTV images of three people we would like to speak to.

“I would urge anyone who recognises them, or has any information as to their identity, to please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email [email protected] or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55210113466. Alternatively, to stay 100 per cent anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or call Freephone 0800 555 111.