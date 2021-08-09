Six arrested after Tilehurst Arson attack

Police are appealing for information after an incident of arson with intent to endanger life, criminal damage and assault in Tilehurst.

At approximately 1.35am on Wednesday (4/8) two men attacked a group of men in a vehicle parked on Mayfair, Tilehurst.

The victims, a man aged in his fifties, a man in his twenties and a boy in his teens sustained non-life threatening injuries.

A second incident occurred at 2.15am today (6/8) when a car parked on Mayfair, had it’s windows smashed.

Then, at around 2.35am a group of men were seen in Maiwand Gardens with weapons.

The two offenders involved in the two incidents on Mayfair are described as light skinned, black men in their late twenties, and are linked to a blue Vauxhall car.

The incident at Maiwand Gardens involved a group of white men in their late twenties.

A 55-year-old woman from Wokingham has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon and concerned in production of a class B drug. She is currently in police custody.

A 15-year-old boy from Reading has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. He is currently in police custody.

A 20-year-old man from Reading has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon. He is currently in police custody.

A 17-year-old boy from Reading has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. He is currently in police custody.

A 54-year-old man from Reading has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and possession of a class B drug with intent to supply. He is currently in police custody.

A 22-year-old man from Reading has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and possession of a class B drug with intent to supply. He is currently in police custody.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Laura Corscadden of Reading CID, said: “This is a concerning series of incidents that have occurred in the past few days.

“Understandably, these incidents will have caused some considerable concern in the local community, but I would like to reassure the public that we are conducting a thorough investigation.

“Initially, it is believed these are not random attacks and the groups involved are known to each other and therefore do not pose a wider risk to the local community.

“I would appeal to anybody who may have witnessed any of these incidents to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police, either by reporting online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43210350617.

“You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“I would be particularly keen to hear from anybody who may have CCTV, dash-cam or doorbell footage from the area to please check this to see if it has captured anything that could assist this investigation.

“The incident occurred in the early hours, and so if your footage has captured anybody acting suspiciously in the area, please get in touch.”