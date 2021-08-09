A persistent offender from Worthing has been given a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order

Over a number of years, Fardin Farji has been a prolific offender in the area and has been in breach of Community Protection Warnings as well as a Community Protection Notice.

There have been incidents with regards to antisocial behaviour, drugs, and numerous thefts and shopliftings.

Police applied for a Criminal Behaviour Order against Farji, 28, unemployed, who is a resident of Worthing, in a bid to curb his offending. The application was granted by Worthing Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 4 August.

It prohibits him from the following for a period of 24 months:

Remaining in any shop or commercial building when asked to leave by staff;

Entering any shop without means to pay;

Being in possession of a bicycle without proof of ownership;

Carrying more than two mobile phones;

Entering Worthing town centre at any time, other than to access Worthing Police Station and St Clare’s Day Centre by permitted routes specified;

Entering the specific areas of Broadwater at any time other than if passing through the area whilst being carried by a motor vehicle;

Entering Waitrose in High Street, Worthing;

Entering any Co-Op stores in England.

Failing to comply with these provisions will lead to a further offence being committed which could result in imprisonment.

PC Jack Buchanan, of the Adur and Worthing Operation Override team, said: “We are delighted to have obtained this Criminal Behaviour Order for Fardin Farji.

“His behaviour and offending has been causing loss to the people and businesses of Worthing for a considerable period of time. This order will further assist Sussex Police in tackling his offending, preventing further loss, safeguarding our residents and businesses as well as hopefully allowing him to re-address his behaviour and get the help he needs moving forward.”