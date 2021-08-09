The charges follow an investigation into the sexual assault which reportedly took place in an alleyway in Ashford High Street during the early hours of Saturday 31 July 2021.
We are still appealing for witnesses to come forward, in particular three men who walked a short distance with the victim afterwards, before she left in a taxi.
Anyone with information should contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/141365/21.
A suspect is to appear at crown court, charged in connection with the rape of a woman in #Ashford
