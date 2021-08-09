Officers investigating a serious assault on Somers Road, Southsea, on Thursday afternoon (5th August) have arrested a 40-year-old man

Police were called at 1.32pm and on attendance officers located a man in his 30s with a stab wound to his abdomen.

He was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital and has since been discharged.

A 40-year-old man from Fratton was arrested on Saturday (7th August) on suspicion of Section 18 Grievous Bodily Harm with intent, robbery, theft from a shop and aggravated burglary with intent.

He has been released on conditional police bail while our enquiries continue.

Anyone with information that may assist our investigation is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44210310943.