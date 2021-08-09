Detectives are treating a death reported in south Staffordshire this morning as murder

A body – believed to be that of a woman – was found early this morning in a layby (9 August) in Bridgnorth Road in Perton.

The circumstances around her death are not yet understood and detectives are working to identify her. She was found in a layby beside the road just after 2am.

Detective Chief Inspector Dan Ison, of Staffordshire Police, is leading the investigation.

“We’re working on a number of lines of enquiry, but it’s critical that we identify her as soon as possible and we’re appealing for the public’s help.

“We’re also keen to hear from anyone who was in the area of Bridgnorth Road and may have seen anything between 2am and 3am today.”

Bridgnorth Road has been closed in both directions from Tinacre Hill to the junction with Jenny Walkers Lane with a diversion in place while forensics teams continue working.

We will provide further updates as soon as we are able to do so.

Anyone with any information is asked to visit https://mipp.police.uk/operation/STAFFS21H10-PO1