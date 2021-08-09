A father has been found guilty of the murder of his 11-week-old baby boy

Haroldas Bugaila was arrested on suspicion of murder after his baby was rushed to hospital.

Baby Martinas became unwell at the family home in Granville Street, Boston on March 27, 2019. The baby’s mother took Martinas by taxi to the Pilgrim Hospital and he was later transferred to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham. His injuries were so severe that the decision was made to withdraw his life support and he sadly died on April 2, 2019.

Martinas was diagnosed with a severe brain injury, which was shown to be as a result of an assault.

Following an in-depth and comprehensive investigation, Bugaila, aged 29, of Granville Street, Boston, was charged with murder and remanded in custody.

He denied one charge of murder and one charge of grievous bodily harm against Martinas. He also denied two further charges of grievous bodily harm against another child.

A six week trial began on 6th July 2021 at Lincoln Crown Court and has today, Monday 9th August, concluded with the jury finding Bugaila guilty of murder and a previous serious assault on Martinas. He was also found guilty of two serious assaults on Martinas’ twin.

Bugaila is due to be sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court on Wednesday 11th August.

Detective Superintendent Karl Whiffen from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit said: “This has been an incredibly difficult and emotive enquiry for the investigation team who have worked tirelessly and diligently to ensure that Haroldas is held accountable for his actions.”