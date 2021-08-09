Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old man have arrested three people on suspicion of murder

.

A 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday, 9 August. They remain in custody at an east London police station.

Two 24-year-old men and a 19-year-old woman were arrested on Sunday, 9 August on suspicion of assisting an offender. They also remain in custody at an east London police station.

Police were called at 1.41am on Friday, 6 August to reports of a stabbing in Henniker Road, E15. Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and found two men with stab injuries.

A 23-year-old man had suffered a stab wound to his neck and was pronounced dead at the scene. He has since been named as Michael Fadeyibi.

His next of kin are aware and are being supported by specially trained officers. A post-mortem examination carried out on Saturday, 7 August gave the preliminary cause of death as a brain haemorrhage.

A 19-year-old man was taken to an east London hospital where his condition was assessed as non-life-threatening. He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder and bailed pending further enquiries until a date at the beginning of September.

Officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command continue to carry out enquiries into the circumstances of the incident and would like to hear from any witnesses who they have not yet spoken to.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the incident room on 020 8345 1570.

Alternatively, call 101 quoting CAD 516/06AUG. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.