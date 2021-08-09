Officers have arrested a man on suspicion of committing arson after a fire at a car wash in #Thornwood

Officers in the area noticed the smoke at Applegreen Service Station at around 1.50am this morning, Monday 9 August, and notified our colleagues in Essex County Fire and Rescue Service.

They arrested a 27-year-old man at the scene and he remains in custody for questioning.

Thankfully, no one was hurt and the fire was extinguished quickly.

We’ll be working closely with ECFRS to determine the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact us and quote incident number 73 of Monday 9 August.