Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a serious road traffic collision in #StAlbans on Sunday

At around 11.20pm, on the 8th August a white Citroen Nemo van and a black VW Polo were in collision on London Road near to the junction with Drakes Drive.

The driver of the VW, a woman in her 70s, suffered pelvic injuries.

Sergeant Tim Davies, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “As part of investigations into this incident I’m appealing for anyone who witnessed this collision or has dashcam or CCTV footage of it, to please get in contact.

“I’d also like to hear from anyone who saw either of the vehicles prior to the incident to also get in touch.

“If you are able to help I can be contacted directly via email at [email protected]”