A 54-year-man who was assaulted in Bute Park Cardiff last month has died.

Dr Gary Jenkins, from Cardiff Bay, had been in a life-threatening condition since the incident during the early hours of Tuesday, July 20.

Described by his family as a loving father, husband and brother, he died at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, on Thursday, August 5.

His family, who continue to be supported by specially-trained family liaison officers, have released the following statement:

“We are distraught to announce the untimely death of Dr Gary Jenkins, who was a loving father of two wonderful daughters. He lived his life happily with love, music, creativity and dedication to his profession. We ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

Three people have been charged with attempted murder and detectives are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the assault.

Senior Investigating Officer, A/Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Wales, from the South Wales Police Major Crime Investigation Team said:

“We are aware of the sad passing of Dr Gary Jenkins and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. We are liaising with both the Crown Prosecution Service and HM Coroner in respect of his death, and this matter will now be progressed as a murder investigation. I would like to thank the public for their valuable assistance as we continue to investigate the circumstances of this incident.

“While the three people have been charged, we are still appealing for information. No matter how minor the information might seem, it could be crucial to our investigation. In particular, we’d like to hear from anyone who was in Bute Park during the very early hours of Tuesday, July 20. Specifically we want to speak to anyone who was near the Millennium footbridge between midnight and 1.20am

Jason Edwards, 25, Lee William Strickland, 36, both from Cardiff, and a 16-year-old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are remanded in custody and are due to appear in court on 23 August.