Two fire engines were in attendance, and crews used hydraulic rescue equipment to remove one of the car doors and free a woman from the vehicle. South East Coast Ambulance and Kent Police officers were also in attendance.
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a crash involving three vehicles on Town Road in Cliffe Woods, near Rochester
36 mins ago
